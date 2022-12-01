Overview

Dr. Eric Futscher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They completed their fellowship with Flower Meml Hosp



Dr. Futscher works at Texas Health Family Care in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.