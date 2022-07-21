Overview

Dr. Eric Fung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Fung works at Syracuse ENT Surgeons in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.