Dr. Eric Fung, MD
Dr. Eric Fung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Locations
Syracuse ENT Surgeons3906 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-1093
- Crouse Hospital
I had a case with my sinuses actually so swollen that they closed up. He went right in, opened them up and has managed my sinuses better than in my previous 59 years.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
