Dr. Eric Fryer, MD is a Dermatologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fryer works at Fryer Dermatology, PLLC in Bayside, NY with other offices in Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.