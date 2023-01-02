Dr. Eric Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Cedarhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
Cedarhurst657 Central Ave Ste 1, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions (516) 295-0111Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
South Island Orthopedics205 Froehlich Farm Blvd # Ground, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient office and caring doctor. Everything went well.
About Dr. Eric Freeman, MD
- Orthopedics
- English, French
- 1306817515
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
