Overview

Dr. Eric Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Rancho Mirage Surgery Center in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA and Indio, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.