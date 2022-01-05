Dr. Eric Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Freedman, MD
Dr. Eric Freedman, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Mark Twain Medical Center.
Advanced Urology: Eric R. Freedman, MD2360 E Bidwell St Ste 100 Bldg C, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Mark Twain Medical Center
Dr. Freedman has helped my dad by treating and eventually doing a surgery for his kidney. The doctor went through all possible ways to treat and save the kidney. He is an awesome specialist! The office staff is also very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Eric Freedman, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316976152
Education & Certifications
- University Liverpool
- Dalhousie University
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Urology
