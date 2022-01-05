Overview

Dr. Eric Freedman, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Mark Twain Medical Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Advanced Urology: Eric R. Freedman, MD in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.