Dr. Eric Frechette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Frechette, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from UCSD and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Frechette works at
Locations
Frechette Neurology622 W Duarte Rd Ste 304, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-0171
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frechette is amazing. He treats my both me and my son for diverse issues and our family is extremely grateful for all he has done. I would highly recommend Dr. Frechette.
About Dr. Eric Frechette, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1457557910
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- UCSD
- Princeton U
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frechette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frechette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frechette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frechette works at
Dr. Frechette has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frechette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Frechette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frechette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frechette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frechette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.