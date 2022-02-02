Dr. Eric Fontenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Fontenot, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Fontenot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Fontenot works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Group Gastroenterology2770 3rd Ave Ste 345, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4785
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fontenot?
From Savanah to Kashia to Dr. Fontenot himself, you can not ask for more compassionate and caring people. I was not just a number, I was a person to them that they each one cared about. Even on checking out I was asked when my procedure would be done, I told her and she said I will be thinking about you! I highly recommend this Dr. and his staff to everyone! What true HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE!
About Dr. Eric Fontenot, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1083931646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontenot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontenot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontenot works at
Dr. Fontenot has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontenot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.