Dr. Eric Foltz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Foltz works at Healing Hands Chiropractic, LLC Glendale, AZ 85308 in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.