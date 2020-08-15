Dr. Eric Foltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Foltz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Foltz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Foltz works at
Locations
Hearing Central20100 N 51st Ave Ste F640, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 535-0050
IMS Neurology2925 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 535-0050
IMS Neurology333 W Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (623) 535-0050
Phoenix Neurology & Sleep Medicine2940 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 535-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foltz listened to me, and what symptoms I was telling him about, He did an EMG, and has since upon calling him with my latest symptoms referred me to P.T and a pain management specialist.
About Dr. Eric Foltz, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063550978
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University Of Arizona College Of Med
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foltz works at
Dr. Foltz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Foltz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.