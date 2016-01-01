Dr. Eric Fok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Fok, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Fok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 28 E Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 965-9868
- 2 4320 Union St Ste A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 762-9661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Fok, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp Med Ctr
- Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fok has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.