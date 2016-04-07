See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Eric Flug, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Flug, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Glennon Meml Hosp Chldn

Dr. Flug works at Anderson Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Hills Pediatrics
    3555 Sunset Office Dr Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-3324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eric Flug, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467474270
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Glennon Meml Hosp Chldn
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Flug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flug works at Anderson Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Flug’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flug. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

