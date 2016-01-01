Dr. Floranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Floranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Floranda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chester, VA. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
1
Adult Urology Associates11601 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 207, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 285-6880
2
Neurology Clinic601 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 250, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 325-8750
3
Senior Health Center PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 207, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8656
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Floranda, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942479803
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Floranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floranda.
