Dr. Eric Fitz, MD
Dr. Eric Fitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Mount Kisco Medical Group Ophthalmology100 S Bedford Rd Ste 200, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-2001
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Dr. Fitz One of the nicest doctors in the Caremount group. He explained step by step what he was going to do. He's very calm and soft-spoken. I'm very happy He's my eye dr.
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitz has seen patients for Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitz.
