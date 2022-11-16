Overview

Dr. Eric Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at Jeffrey D Gaber MD and Associates in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.