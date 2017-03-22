Dr. Eric Finzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Finzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Finzi, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenbelt, MD. They completed their fellowship with National Cancer Institute
Dr. Finzi works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology7701 Greenbelt Rd Ste 504, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-7375Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chevy Chase Cosmetiic & Dermatology Center, an Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 210, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 482-2556Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fenzi and his staff are totally professional. He is very competent and understanding and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Finzi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164458873
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute
- Johns Hopkins
- Cedars Sinai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finzi has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finzi.
