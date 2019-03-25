Dr. Eric Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Finley, MD
Dr. Eric Finley, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Touro Infirmary.
Eric M Finley MD LLC3434 Prytania St Ste 240, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-2381
Eric M. Finley, M.D. LLC2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 645, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 896-2255
- Ochsner Baptist
- Touro Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Perfect mohs procedure with no visible scar on my face (only I can see it with close scrutiny)
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Ochsner Clin
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Wilford Hall USAF Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
