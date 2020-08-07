Dr. Eric Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Finkelstein, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Locations
-
1
Clearway Pain Solutions-Bel Air602 S Atwood Rd Ste 103, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (855) 527-7246
-
2
Clearway Surgery Center At Owings Mills9 Park Center Ct Ste 100, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (443) 693-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finkelstein?
I have been going to Dr. Finkelstein for a long time now ,I fined him to be an outstanding Doctor, not only does he really listen to you he is an Artist when it comes to giving you a shot in your joint, nerve block or giving you an epidural in your spine to help with the pain ! I get needles that go through my T7,T8 and T9 which go as close to my nerve as possible to help with my pain that burns all the way down both legs and goes under my heels .My T7,T8and T9 are pushing against my spinal cord and my Neon foreman nerve and I could barely walk. Now since I have been going to Dr. Finkelstein I am walking without my walker or cane and my quality of life is awesome ! I like to stay active as much as possible not only for my health but I enjoy doing things with my Grandchildren which now I am able to do which means a lot to me. I never thought I would be able to do this until I went to Dr. Finkelstein , so if you have real chronic pain Yes I highly recommend going to him.
About Dr. Eric Finkelstein, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821050931
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.