Dr. Eric Fester, MD
Dr. Eric Fester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Premier Orthopedics in Springboro360 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The doctor was courteous, polite, explained everything and answered my questions. He provided excellent experience.
About Dr. Eric Fester, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- David Grant Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine
Dr. Fester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fester has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Fester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fester.
