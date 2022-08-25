Overview

Dr. Eric Fester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fester works at Premier Orthopedics in Centerville, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.