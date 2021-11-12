See All Hematologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Eric Feldman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eric Feldman, MD

Hematology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Feldman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Feldman works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Flores, MD
Dr. John Flores, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Meaghan O'Malley, MD
Dr. Meaghan O'Malley, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD
Dr. Vincent Picozzi, MD
10 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Central Hospital
    201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3000
  2. 2
    Tacoma Medical Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3000
  3. 3
    Central Main Building
    125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?

Nov 12, 2021
Dr. Feldman was extremely thorough and patient in explaining to me my diagnosis and the treatment plan. He answered all my questions and in fact transitioned all his notes and treatment plan to an out of state oncologist when I moved out of WA state. I highly recommend Dr. Feldman to anyone looking for an oncologist in the Seattle area.
— Nov 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Feldman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Feldman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feldman to family and friends

Dr. Feldman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Feldman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Feldman, MD.

About Dr. Eric Feldman, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730223686
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eric Feldman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.