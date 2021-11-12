Dr. Eric Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Feldman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Group Health Cooperative Central Hospital201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
Tacoma Medical Center209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (206) 326-3000
Central Main Building125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman was extremely thorough and patient in explaining to me my diagnosis and the treatment plan. He answered all my questions and in fact transitioned all his notes and treatment plan to an out of state oncologist when I moved out of WA state. I highly recommend Dr. Feldman to anyone looking for an oncologist in the Seattle area.
About Dr. Eric Feldman, MD
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
