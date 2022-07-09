Dr. Eric Felber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Felber, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Felber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Medone Urgent Care7930 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 652-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been here several times. Both my husband and I have been treated professionally and well cared for.
About Dr. Eric Felber, DO
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972706695
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Felber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.