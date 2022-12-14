Dr. Eric Feit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
-
1
Precision Foot and Ankle Centers3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 791-1092Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Precision Foot and Ankle Centers1360 W 6th St Ste 240, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 548-3311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
