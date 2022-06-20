See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Myers, FL
Overview

Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.

Dr. Feinberg works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0889
  2. 2
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point
    23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0886
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field
    4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Gynecology Procedures Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 63 ratings
Patient Ratings (63)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Jun 20, 2022
Dr.Feinberg, Dr. Jeffrey Colon and their team were beyond the most pleasant, relaxed, organized and professional team to have on your side. My experience was beautiful, smooth and I’m grateful to have encountered everyone, they made my experience a pleasure. 5 stars!
Amanda — Jun 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD
About Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1114000775
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
Residency
Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

63 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

