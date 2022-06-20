Overview

Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Feinberg works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

