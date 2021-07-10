See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Eric Farbman, MD

Neurology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Farbman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5380 S Lamb Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 463-4040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 10, 2021
    First visit. Doctor Farbman was very attentive and responsive to my questions/concerns. Explained diagnoses and treatment options in detail, answering all my questions along the way. Explained the examination and the results in detail and why he was performing them. Also explained the sample medication he gave me to include dosage options, side effects, placement and treatment of the patch and its usage with other medications. This is the best doctor experience I have had in many years. The office personnel were also great to work with. Received multiple reminders via email as time to my appointment grew closer. Just a great group of people and a superb doctor.
    Mark Palsgrove — Jul 10, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Farbman, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912965773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Farbman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farbman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farbman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farbman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farbman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farbman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farbman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farbman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farbman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farbman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

