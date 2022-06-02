Overview

Dr. Eric Fan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Fan works at Eric Fan MD LLC in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.