Dr. Eric Falls, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Falls, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. 

Dr. Falls works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hls, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alabama Foot Institute Pell City
    70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 599-5811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Alabama Foot Institute
    2000 Stonegate Trl Ste 112, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 599-5811
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2022
    The girls up front were so sweet . The Doctor was extremely nice and knowledgeable and my nurse was sweet also
    Private — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Falls, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023180882
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Philadelphia Va Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Falls, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falls has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Falls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

