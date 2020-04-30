Dr. Ewald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Ewald, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Ewald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Locations
Complete Local Specialty Care106 NE 2ND ST, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 391-8086Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He's an excellent doctor. Very knowledgeable and patient. Doesn't rush through your visit. Thorough without being pushy.
About Dr. Eric Ewald, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Dr. Ewald accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewald.
