Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Overview

Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University of Kansas Med Center - Kansas City, KS and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Eskioglu works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold
    330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2016
    I was a tourist in Naples, Florida, in 2012 when I suffered a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage and Dr Eskioglu saved my life. Not only was he one of the most professional, caring and friendly doctors that I have ever met but he also gave incredible attention to my wife and three daughters who travelled out from the UK to be with me. We are still in contact with each other and last year I went back to Florida to meet and thank Dr E again by presenting him with an England soccer shirt!
    Graham Nickless in Bournemouth, England — Apr 22, 2016
    About Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336222900
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida - Gainesville, FL|University Of Florida Gainesville Fl
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas Med Center - Kansas City, KS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskioglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eskioglu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eskioglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eskioglu works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Eskioglu’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskioglu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskioglu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskioglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskioglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

