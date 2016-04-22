Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskioglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from University of Kansas Med Center - Kansas City, KS and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2129
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a tourist in Naples, Florida, in 2012 when I suffered a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage and Dr Eskioglu saved my life. Not only was he one of the most professional, caring and friendly doctors that I have ever met but he also gave incredible attention to my wife and three daughters who travelled out from the UK to be with me. We are still in contact with each other and last year I went back to Florida to meet and thank Dr E again by presenting him with an England soccer shirt!
About Dr. Eric Eskioglu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1336222900
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Gainesville, FL|University Of Florida Gainesville Fl
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Kansas Med Center - Kansas City, KS
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Eskioglu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskioglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Eskioglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskioglu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
