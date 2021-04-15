Overview

Dr. Eric Engelmyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Engelmyer works at Schenectady Urological Associates PC in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.