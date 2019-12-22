Overview

Dr. Eric Emerson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Emerson works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Shelby, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Skin Grafts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.