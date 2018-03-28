See All Plastic Surgeons in Peoria, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Elwood, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Elwood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Elwood works at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Congenital Heart Center
    420 NE Glen Oak Ave Ste 301, Peoria, IL 61603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 495-0200
    Illinois Regional Pain Institute Sc
    5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 416, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 495-0077
    Peoria Surgical Group Limited
    1001 Main St Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 676-5548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2018
    Dr. Elwood was fabulous and explained the procedure with great care. The results are beautiful and will only improve as the healing process moves forward.
    Trish in Morton, Illinois — Mar 28, 2018
    About Dr. Eric Elwood, MD

    Education & Certifications

