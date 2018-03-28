Dr. Eric Elwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Elwood, MD
Dr. Eric Elwood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Congenital Heart Center420 NE Glen Oak Ave Ste 301, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 495-0200
Illinois Regional Pain Institute Sc5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 416, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 495-0077
Peoria Surgical Group Limited1001 Main St Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 676-5548
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Dr. Elwood was fabulous and explained the procedure with great care. The results are beautiful and will only improve as the healing process moves forward.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
