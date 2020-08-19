Overview

Dr. Eric Elton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Elton works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gallstones, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.