Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (211)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Elowitz works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Surgery
    240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Spinal Stenosis
Laminoforaminotomy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr Elowitz performed my Anterior Discectomy w fusion of C5-C6 in 2012, while at the time I was a nurse in NYC. I just reached out to him last week, Within 2 days of him receiving my progress notes, CT Scans and MRIs, from my current provider 2,000 miles away in Wyoming, a video visit was set up through his nurse Lisa. The visit went well, he answered all of my questions and addressed all of my concerns. Lisa is amazing and really does her best to help you through the paperwork and getting you through to Dr Elowitz. They are a great team!
    Jeanne — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780666735
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital of Brooklyn
    Residency
    • University Hospital of Brooklyn
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elowitz works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elowitz’s profile.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Elowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

