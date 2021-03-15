Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Neurological Surgery240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Elowitz performed my Anterior Discectomy w fusion of C5-C6 in 2012, while at the time I was a nurse in NYC. I just reached out to him last week, Within 2 days of him receiving my progress notes, CT Scans and MRIs, from my current provider 2,000 miles away in Wyoming, a video visit was set up through his nurse Lisa. The visit went well, he answered all of my questions and addressed all of my concerns. Lisa is amazing and really does her best to help you through the paperwork and getting you through to Dr Elowitz. They are a great team!
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780666735
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- SUNY Downstate
- State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
