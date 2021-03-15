Overview

Dr. Eric Elowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Elowitz works at Neurological Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.