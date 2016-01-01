Dr. Eric Eleff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eleff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Eleff, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Eleff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Eleff works at
Locations
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-2467
Veterans Administration10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 791-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Eleff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dwnst Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eleff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eleff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eleff speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eleff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eleff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eleff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eleff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.