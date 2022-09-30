See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Eric Eifler, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (87)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Eifler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Eifler works at AZ Orthopedic in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peoria Clinic
    9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 155, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 659-7147
  2. 2
    Valley Bone and Joint Specialists
    9377 E Bell Rd Ste 131, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 659-7147
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Chandler Clinic
    2905 W Warner Rd Ste 19, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 659-7147

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Dislocation
Knee Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Knee Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Eric Eifler, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831178201
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Eifler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eifler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eifler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eifler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Eifler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eifler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eifler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eifler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

