Dr. Eric Eifler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eifler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Eifler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Eifler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Eifler works at
Locations
-
1
Peoria Clinic9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 155, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 659-7147
-
2
Valley Bone and Joint Specialists9377 E Bell Rd Ste 131, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 659-7147Thursday9:30am - 6:00pm
-
3
Chandler Clinic2905 W Warner Rd Ste 19, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 659-7147
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eifler?
Very knowledgeable and thorough in his observations and explanations of your medical needs. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Eric Eifler, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831178201
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- UCLA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eifler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eifler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eifler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eifler works at
Dr. Eifler speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Eifler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eifler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eifler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eifler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.