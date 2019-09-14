Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehlenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Assumption Community Hospital.
Dr. Ehlenberger works at
Locations
Accurate Clinic2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 16, Kenner, LA 70062 Directions (504) 472-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Assumption Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank You Dr E for Understanding.... I’ve been a patient Dr E for many years now & I'm 100% satisfied with him & his entire staff. I’ve been dealing with back pain for 38 years due to a drunk driver/car accident. I’ve had multiple back surgeries that lead to more back problems, plus permanent nerve damage that has left me disabled for the last 20 years. Through the years of seeing several neurosurgeons, orthopedic drs, physical therapy, a spinal stimulator implant, many epidurals and a bunch of other procedures to no avail; I finally found a Dr who truly cares & has sincere empathy for his patients, Dr Eric Ehlenberger. After trying several different medications & alternative medicines, Dr E now has it to where I can live my life to where I control my pain, instead of my pain controlling me. I’m forever grateful for his expertise, his advice, his understanding & the time he takes with each patient to make their life more enjoyable while you’re dealing with pain. Pam LeBlanc
About Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518073576
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Emergency Med
- Charity Hosp New Orleans
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University Of California
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehlenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehlenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehlenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehlenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehlenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.