Dr. Eric Eggenberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Eggenberger, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Eggenberger, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University
Dr. Eggenberger works at
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr. Eggenberger to be patient and personable. He listened to my symptoms and reviewed my records to gain an understanding of my co-existing health conditions. He referred me for the proper testing. My care was solely at the May so this may have helped.
- Michigan State University
- Loyola University Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eggenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggenberger works at
Dr. Eggenberger has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.