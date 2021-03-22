Overview

Dr. Eric Edgar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Edgar works at Mercy Hospital in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.