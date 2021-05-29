Dr. Eric Edelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Edelman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Edelman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.
Dr. Edelman works at
Locations
Podiatry Services Of Central NY514 S Bay Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 214-0149
Podiatry Services Central Ny15 New St, Oswego, NY 13126 Directions (315) 342-9743
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Honest, professional communication with outstanding results. If you seek a doctor who is well-trained, skilled, professional and approachable, I highly recommend Dr. Eric Edelman.
About Dr. Eric Edelman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1558348730
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
