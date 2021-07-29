See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Dr. Eric Dyess, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Dyess, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dyess works at Diabetes/Endocrine Mississippi in Jackson, MS.

Locations

    Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Ms
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 450, Jackson, MS 39216 (601) 948-5158

Hospital Affiliations
  Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 29, 2021
    The BEST Dr. I have ever been to. He thoroughly explains EVERYTHING. He spends as much time with you as needed, and answers all questions. My sugar had been over 700 for a year, with other drs being unable to lower it, Dr. Dyess had my Diabetes and sugar under control and under 130 within 3 weeks! I went from 6 insulin shots a day, to 1 Ozempic shot a week!
    cmking49 — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Dyess, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1699783928
    Residency
    New England Med Center Hosps
    Medical Education
    University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dyess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Dyess works at Diabetes/Endocrine Mississippi in Jackson, MS.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

