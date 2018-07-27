Overview

Dr. Eric Duquella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.



Dr. Duquella works at Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.