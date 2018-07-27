Dr. Eric Duquella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duquella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Duquella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Duquella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.
Locations
Practice6707 N 19th Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 249-4750
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-5973
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been going hear for years he's the best specialist ever and very friendly. His nurse is awesome.
About Dr. Eric Duquella, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duquella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duquella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duquella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duquella has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duquella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duquella speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duquella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duquella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duquella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duquella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.