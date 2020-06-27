Dr. Eric Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Dubois, MD
Dr. Eric Dubois, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oneonta, AL.
1
Eastern Surgical Associates, PC150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 838-3025MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Eastern Surgical52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 308, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3025Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
3
Eastern Surgical Associates, PC74 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 838-3025Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday1:00pm - 4:30pmFriday1:00pm - 4:30pm
- Saint Vincents Blount
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very kind Surgeon. Answers all your questions. Takes time to familiarize himself with your case. Treats you like a person. Sees the entire picture.
Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
