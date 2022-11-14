Overview

Dr. Eric Dringman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Dringman works at Surgical Associates PC in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.