Dr. Eric Drew, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Drew, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Drew works at
Locations
North Texas Movement Disorders Institute Inc.4931 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 219-5397
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my third visit. As usual, Dr. Drew & his staff were friendly & efficient. I was seen promptly for my appointment. Dr. Drew listens to any of your concerns & carefully explains the treatment about to be performed.
About Dr. Eric Drew, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578539839
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew works at
Dr. Drew has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
