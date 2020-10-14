Dr. Eric Dozois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Dozois, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Dr Dozois is a really talented surgeon. I did not realize how much the skill of the surgeon plays into the accurate diagnosis of cancer and recovery. He was thorough with me - and I was a complicated case. Overall the team was prepared for icu post open surgery but they managed me so well that I came out of intubation with no complications, out of hospital in 3 days, and fully recovered in 6 weeks with minimal scarring. He retrieved 56 lymph nodes (not just 10 or 12 like I read about on the forums) and when I got my diagnosis of how many tested positive, I was more confident in the diagnosis. His nurse, Jenny, is also great.
