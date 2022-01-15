Overview

Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College.



Dr. Donnenfeld works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.