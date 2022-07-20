Overview

Dr. Eric Dominguez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Swansea, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez works at Saint Anne's Hospital Center for Pain Management in Swansea, MA with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.