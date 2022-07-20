Dr. Eric Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Dominguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Dominguez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Swansea, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Locations
Saint Anne's Hospital Center for Pain Management440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (508) 675-5640
SMG New England Cardiology900 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (508) 674-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great listener to me and smart, never gives up on me he has an awesome crew. I'm still in process still trying to figure out what's attacking me, why and he figures out ways to help me so I can live day-by-day.
About Dr. Eric Dominguez, MD
- Pain Management
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265427702
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Metro West Med Center Framingh Union Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Dominguez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
