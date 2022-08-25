Overview

Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Dobratz works at EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.