Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Dobratz works at
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology600 Gresham Dr Ste 1100, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6200
EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 689-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I had a lump in my throat removed 2 times by other doctors and they kept returning. Finally, the lump ended up being MRSA. Dr. Dobratz explained everything carefully, and after my antibiotic treatments removed the lump leaving minimal scarring. I would and will return to him if I need and ENT surgeon in the future.
About Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
- JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobratz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobratz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobratz has seen patients for Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.