Dr. Eric Dinnerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinnerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Dinnerstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Dinnerstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Dinnerstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine92 Campus Dr Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinnerstein?
My husbands issues have been very complicated .Never had a doctor spend as much time as he has during visits and behind the scene examine explaining evaluating as he has.Not afraid to change diagnosis refer you someone more specialized in the areas that need it.Very pleasant person to talk with.Highly recommend him to anyone needing a neurologist
About Dr. Eric Dinnerstein, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740380153
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinnerstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinnerstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinnerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinnerstein works at
Dr. Dinnerstein has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinnerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinnerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinnerstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinnerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinnerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.