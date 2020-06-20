Overview

Dr. Eric Dinnerstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Dinnerstein works at Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.