Dr. Eric Diner, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Eric Diner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Diner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Diner works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Medical Clinic620 10th St N Ste 3D, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-7146
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional. Takes time to listen and makes you feel very comfortable. Also has the best staff backing him up. Some offices take days or weeks to get back to the patient whereas this team is on their game and are quick to get things handled.
About Dr. Eric Diner, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659473940
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Diner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Diner works at
Dr. Diner has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diner speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Diner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diner.
