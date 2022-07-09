Dr. Eric Diamond, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Diamond, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Diamond, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Northwest Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Podiatry Group PA25 Crossroads Dr Ste 410, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-2233
-
2
Chesapeake Podiatry Group P.A.910 Washington Rd Ste D, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-8637
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been plaugued with Plantar fasciitis for months and months. Finally got around to scheduling an appointment with Dr. Diamond, and they were able to get me in within a few days. His exam was comprehensive, and he asked questions about my lifestyle and designed a treatment plan that was very suitable and very effective. Overall it was a great experience, and my plantar fasciitis is sooooo much better. I'm sorry I waited so long to get help.
About Dr. Eric Diamond, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629075262
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Med System
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.